“Reading is fundamental” aptly states the goal that we have for our children — mastery of fundamental reading skills. Specifically mastering these skills by third grade.
However, recently released LEAP scores show less than half of Louisiana’s K-3 students are currently reading at or above grade level. This is alarming.
A year ago, the Legislature passed several bills addressing Louisiana’s literacy crisis. The connection is clear: Poor reading skills can lead to poorer high school outcomes overall. We also know that a combination of low expectations and low outcomes among high school students can lead to increased dropouts, higher truancy rates, and higher juvenile crime rates.
At a recent Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting, State Superintendent Cade Brumley highlighted several programs that the department has initiated to implement the legislation, such as expanding the number of teachers trained on the science of reading, developing a reading screener for kindergarten through third grade, and launching a literacy tutoring program, among other initiatives. These programs, while innovative, do not give a full picture of the length of time needed to get our students on the right track. The new school year has started, and we must ask ourselves: Is our educational system ready to implement the changes needed to ensure that our K-3 students master needed literacy skills?
We urge the department to present a comprehensive implementation plan during the August BESE meeting that includes a strategy for executing these and additional programs, a timeline for when these programs will be introduced and then fully operational, and details on how each program will be evaluated for success or course correction.
TERRENCE LOCKETT
state director, Democrats for Education Reform
New Orleans