So many false equivalencies show up in discussions around forgiveness of student debt.
Debt forgiveness is one conversation we can have around helping lift the working and middle classes out of poverty, but it does not have to be the only conversation. We can talk about raising the minimum wage, credits for families with children and debt forgiveness simultaneously.
We frankly need all these things, plus we need to address that college is cost-prohibitive. Rich folks can afford college. Point blank. But middle class/working folks either go on scholarship or get debt or don't go. And then we get literally mad at one another over these impossible decisions we had to make.
When we divorce these impossible options we have to choose from (always living on the financial edge) and the trade-offs we had to make (not going to that dream college, for example) from whether or not to address debt for millions of people, we do an injustice to us all. Research often shows school debt is stagnating the economy and participation in the economy by young adults, such as in buying a house.
It is unreasonable to purport that 18-year-olds fully realize how much their debt will ultimately hold them back for decades, how they may never get that dream job, how endless wars and climate change and recessions would impact the job market for all adults, diminishing financial stability for decades.
And it is also unfair for us to forget that this same crushing debt is hurting older generations, as well.
ANGELLE BRADFORD
student
New Orleans