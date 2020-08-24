Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions in Louisiana by 26% to 28% by 2025 and to reach “net zero” greenhouse emissions by 2050. In taking this action, Edwards recognized that Louisiana is ranked No. 5 in both total carbon emissions and emissions per capita.
The governor also recognized Louisiana will disproportionately suffer the effects of climate change and rising sea levels through loss of coastal wetlands, increased flooding and heat waves.
The goals set by the governor are consistent with the 2017 Paris accords. Although the executive order did not include a plan for meeting the identified targets, the governor also created a task force to develop such a detailed plan.
There is substantial momentum building for efforts to adopt and implement policies aimed at reaching those goals. A number of major oil and gas companies as well as environmental groups have expressed support for a nationwide plan to reduce carbon emissions.
One policy for implementing these goals currently under consideration in Congress is House Resolution 763, legislation to assess a fee on fossil fuels based on the carbon content of the fuel, creating economic disincentive for relying on carbon-based fuels. The amount of the fee would increase over time.
The fee would be entirely revenue neutral — all funds collected from the carbon fee would be allocated and paid back to individual Americans to spend as they see fit. The act would include a border adjustment provisions so that industries in other countries that do not impose a similar carbon fee would not unfairly benefit.
Edwards is to be commended for his actions to address climate change. We can only hope that, in the near future, the federal government can pass and implement bipartisan, pragmatic solutions, such as a carbon fee and dividend.
RICK CURRY
lawyer
Baton Rouge