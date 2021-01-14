The state of Louisiana should sincerely appreciate Ochsner Health System for the role it has played in vaccinating the citizens of this state against COVID-19.
Everyone I know over age 70 in the New Orleans area has received the shot or has made an appointment. Other areas in the state with Ochsner facilities have also had the vaccine available.
While other states let vaccines spoil for lack of organized procedures, Ochsner planned ahead offering the vaccine to both patients and non-patients as soon as it was available. The process is organized, efficient, and friendly.
Thank you to Ochsner.
ANDREE HERRINGTON
retired teacher
Metairie