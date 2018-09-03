After reading Dan Fagan’s column criticizing our governor punishing one of his political enemies for speaking out against prison reform I have to agree this is being petty and should not be done by anyone holding office in this country. It’s pretty obvious Edwards left Sheriff Steve Prator’s wife off the Red River Waterway Commission because of his criticism.
Which leads me to another assumption that Dan did not vote for Donald Trump for president, and if he did, he will never do it again because he dislikes petty politicians. Trump has punished more of his enemies in one week than Edwards has in two years. Which is it, Dan? Did you vote for Trump, or are you just another right-wing hypocrite?
Maybe you and Advocate columnist Jeff Sadow can get together and spin out a great answer. I’ll be waiting, but I won’t hold my breath.
Cliff Johnson
retired boilermaker
St. Amant