Your Oct. 30, 2019 series of articles entitled “Polluters’ Paradise” implied, among many other things, that Iberville Parish residents are not being hired for jobs by the petrochemical industry in the area. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Let me spell out facts that deserve to be seen. Shintech employs 450 full-time workers and nearly 600 contractors in support of our operations in Plaquemine and Addis, Louisiana. As part of our ongoing commitment to 'Live Locally, Hire Locally and Buy Locally,' Shintech conducts training programs for local residents to assist them in qualifying for employment at Shintech or other facilities in the area.
In 2018, Shintech announced the company would invest $1.49 billion and create approximately 120 local jobs to develop a chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production facility (SPP-3), and expand existing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) manufacturing facilities on our existing site. To date, Shintech has hired 50 people to help staff our new SPP-3 when it comes online. Of those, 44 are graduates of Shintech’s in-house training program. Thirty-seven of the new hires are from Iberville and West Baton Parishes where Shintech has operations. More specifically, 26 of the new hires are from Iberville Parish where Shintech's Plaquemine plant and the SPP3 expansion are located, and 11 of the new hires are from West Baton Rouge Parish where Shintech's Addis plant is located. Further, thirty-eight percent of the new hires are minorities, which closely aligns with U.S. Census tract data for these parishes.
Shintech is committed to being a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen. The company’s priority is always the safety and security of our employees, contractors, the community and the environment in which we operate. The story of the many positives that Louisiana’s petrochemical industry provides to our local communities failed to be told in this series of articles. The series also failed to point out that the tax proceeds from industry are the major source of funding for schools, police, social agencies and other local services vital to the citizenry.
Richard Mason
adviser to the president, Shintech
Baton Rouge