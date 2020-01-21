As we have seen recently, violence against medical professionals has grown exponentially and has gained national attention.

A Dec. 6 article said a nurse was stabbed in the face with a fork by a patient. Two medical technicians were attacked by a patient. On Thanksgiving Day, a paramedic was punched in the face after transporting a patient to a local hospital. And, in a worse situation, a nurse succumbed to her injuries sustained by a violent act by a patient.

As medical professionals, we render aid to the ill and deserve to be protected while doing so. These events happened within weeks of each other. Thousands more nationally go unreported or not investigated.

The Louisiana State Nurses Association has a mission to foster high standards for professional nursing practice for all registered nurses and advocate for quality healthcare for Louisiana citizens. Its vision is to be a respected voice for registered nurses and recognized as a relevant partner in healthcare delivery. Over the past several months, the LSNA has worked with the Nursing Supply and Demand Council and other healthcare professionals to provide recommendations to the Louisiana Health Works Commission to provide safe working environment for nurses, social workers and other health care workers.

Nationally, House Resolution 1309 requires the Department of Labor to address workplace violence in the healthcare and social service sectors. Labor must promulgate an occupational safety and health standard that requires certain employers in the health care and social service sectors, as well as employers in sectors that conduct activities similar to the activities in healthcare and social service sectors, to develop and implement a comprehensive plan for protecting healthcare workers, social service workers, and other personnel from workplace violence.

In addition, those employers must investigate workplace violence incidents, risks, or hazards as soon as practical; provide training and education to employees who may be exposed to workplace violence, hazards and risks; meet record keeping requirements; and prohibit acts of discrimination or retaliation against employees for reporting workplace violence incidents, threats, or concerns. H.R. 130 awaits a Senate vote.

Louisiana has House Concurrent Resolution 60, which urges the Louisiana Health Works Committee to develop policy recommendations for creating safer workplace environments for nurses and social service providers. The House passed it. The LSNA fully supports this effort and urges our elected officials to support it.

CHADWICK K. POSSA, RN

Louisiana State Nurses Association

Baton Rouge