When I was a kid in the 1960s and 1970s, I used to steal my mother’s cigarettes. Not to sneak a smoke, but to hide them. Yet neither my thievery nor my pestering worked. As much as she tried to quit smoking, she never could — even during the 17-year battle she ultimately lost to breast cancer.
It might seem strange for someone who has dedicated his career to tobacco control to say this, but I wish I’d been more sympathetic to my mother. My 12-year-old self did not know what decades of research clearly show: She faced the steepest of walls every time she tried to quit. That’s because cigarettes are engineered to deliver nicotine, which rewires smokers’ brains to keep them craving that next cigarette.
Smokers like my mom carry a heavy burden of guilt and shame because of their inability to quit, and need support from their loved ones, not stigma.
The sheer difficulty of quitting explains why, despite declining smoking rates, about 34 million American adults still smoke cigarettes. St. Bernard Parish has one of the highest smoking rates in the country — nearly half of all adults smoke.
National data show that more than half of all adult smokers try to quit each year, but only a small percentage are successful. There is a silver lining in these statistics: The more times a smoker tries to quit, the more likely that person is to ultimately succeed.
With this in mind, the FDA has developed a new campaign, “Every Try Counts,” to help smokers see quitting as a journey. These campaign ads, running in St. Bernard Parish, encourage smokers to view each quit attempt as a step toward cessation, rather than treat it as a failure.
We’re taking this approach because research shows it’s not a lack of willpower that keeps people from putting out their last cigarette, it’s nicotine addiction. While nicotine doesn’t directly cause the cancer and heart disease from smoking that can kill you, the toxic mix of chemicals in cigarette smoke kills 480,000 Americans every year. That’s more deaths each year than AIDS, alcohol, illegal drug use, homicide, suicide, and motor vehicle crashes combined.
To smokers, my message is: Keep trying. Don’t give up. Instead of feeling ashamed each time you are unable to quit, know that each step you take will bring you closer to quitting for good.
Mitch Zeller
director, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products
Washington, D.C.