Newly appointed La. Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley has hit the ground running. But his first major move is so transparently cosmetic as to raise questions over whether he deserves his lofty salary. Faced with an embarrassing number of consistently failing schools, he proposes ... wait for it ... changing the ranking system to lift the bottom performers! Most of us have become hardened to the "band-aid" approach to public policy that prevails at the national level, but local politics is supposed to be more responsive to people's needs, right?
As any successful investor knows, money works best when it is fungible (i.e., freely moveable). But most local school boards aim to monopolize and augment the flow of tax dollars into public schools, which leads to a disconnect between the interests of suppliers of education (school boards, teachers' unions) and demanders (parents, students). Disharmony of interests between opposing factions is a systemic failure that is neither acknowledged nor confronted by the champions of public education. Any superintendent who wades into this miasma will inevitably face resistance from both sides, but the education establishment is better poised to flex its political muscle. Hence repeated attempts at reform are ineffective, and the default strategy is to advocate throwing money at the problem while disregarding the underlying, systemic weaknesses of the prevailing administrative structure.
In a nutshell, education in America is plagued by conflicting incentives across interested groups, which leads to underserving students. Policymakers who are serious about meaningful public education reform might recall the words of Warren Buffett's cohort Charley Munger, who said, "Show me the incentive and I'll show you the outcome."
ROBERT HEBERT
economist
Baton Rouge