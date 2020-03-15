President Donald Trump did not cause the outbreak in our country of COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic. He is, however, responsible for how ill-prepared our country was to deal with it most effectively.
The Trump administration fired the U.S. pandemic response team in 2018. The officials tasked with directing a national response to a pandemic had been ousted.
It is not at all surprising that a president who claims to be a stable genius, who knows more than anyone else about everything, would also do something so detrimental to our country due to his extreme malignant narcissism.
Many of us knew, at least 2.87 million more than those who did not, that Donald Trump as president was a dangerous, devastating position in which to put our country. His inexperience, ineptness, incompetence, pathological lying and corrupt and immoral behavior was well documented. It was only a matter of time before something serious would come about and Trump would not be a president who could handle a problem of the magnitude of the current situation.
For a person who has always valued money and wealth, it is not at all astonishing for Trump to put the effects on the economy above all else. There are times when the well-being of people comes first. This is one of those times.
Unfortunately, we are stuck with a president who is ill-equipped to handle the dire situation in which our country is now placed.
CAROL POOLEY
retired social worker
Donaldsonville