In his recent letter to the editor, James Carville calls for "talented people, neighborhood associations, pastors, universities and civic and business leaders" to come together to develop "real strategies that address the numerous challenges we face."
Ironically, New Orleans has had a mandate for a formal structure to accomplish exactly that since 2008. It's called a Community Participation Program, and it is required in Chapter 16 of the city's Master Plan, by 2008 amendment of the city charter and an October 2010 vote of the City Council.
The City Planning Commission has had a comprehensive CPP model, designed by some 200 New Orleans residents and reflecting input from some 1,800 more, in its hands since September 2010. The City Council resolution that followed delivery of the CPP model called for it to be adopted by June 2011.
Unfortunately, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu killed that process. Mayor LaToya Cantrell is aware of the model and the mandate — having voted to support it while she was on the City Council — but has declined to move forward with it.
Good old New Orleans ....
KEITH G.C. TWITCHELL
writer and nonprofit consultant
