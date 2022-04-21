Our democratically formed republic is in danger of becoming an authoritarian country.
Currently, our president is not getting done those things that a democracy needs to endure.
Our former president is doing everything he can to dismantle our institutions, even while out of office. His influence is so great that even those legislators who were threatened with their lives on Jan. 6, 2021 fear questioning his false rhetoric. He threatens to help vote those who challenge him out of office.
History shows that frequently democratically run countries lose out to authoritarian leaders. Democracy cannot hold on when its citizens lose interest in governing and in their government. Complacency results in thinking that all will be well even when all is not well. Disinterest in reading about current events and in watching news broadcasts lets democracy slip away.
Even though we are well on our way to lose our freedoms, we do not hold our journalists to the high standards that were once required of them. Truth is hard to come by. It is our responsibility to demand truth in what we read in our newspapers and magazines as well as what we see on our nightly newscasts. We must question what is printed and spoken.
Truth should guide us at the polls. Voting our consciences and speaking out when falsehoods are taken as truths are necessary to keep our country safe from tyranny. It truly is up to us.
MARY LARSON
retired CPA
Baton Rouge