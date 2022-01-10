George Will is right to remind us that history is not an abstraction but a record of the lives of individuals. He is wrong, however, to base his argument on the discredited ideas of Jacob Burkhardt and Walter Oakeshott concerning the “Middle Ages” and “modernity” — two equally useless abstractions.
Scholars long ago debunked the fallacy Will recycles, that medieval people identified only with groups (class, country, the church) rather than thinking of themselves as individuals. One has only to read the poems of Marie de France or to step into a cathedral to understand that individuality — in the powerful form of artistic self-expression — flourished long before the Renaissance.
In his plea for reason, Will runs the risk of endorsing distortions about the Middle Ages promoted by the alt-right and other violent Eurocentrists. We still have much to learn from the millennium between the years 500 and 1500, if we study it with care and honesty.
MICHAEL P. KUCZYNSKI
educator
New Orleans