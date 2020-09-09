In a response to Walt Handlesman's Sept. 4 editorial cartoon depicting two armed men of different races in a children's coloring book, I feel its message is satirical at best. Using race as a qualifier to which side you are on is problematic with our society today.
Having these drawings in a children's coloring book exemplifies the learned behavior and beliefs from parents and those that surround you that there is a predetermined response as to whether or not a person is doing the right thing based on race.
Skin color should not define your thoughts or actions. Every race has its spiteful stereotype that can lead to racial prejudice. As an American, I am ashamed to know that the society’s view on people is clouded by the color of one's skin.
LILA MOODY
student
New Orleans