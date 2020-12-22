The recent article in the Advocate’s Metro section about schoolteachers clamoring for more taxpayer money deserves closer scrutiny. Not content with having a secure job, enviable health care benefits and a state tax-free pension, the teachers union seeks to elbow its way in the front of the grievance line claiming to be heroic victims in their efforts to teach children during the pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an economy that is struggling, people are without jobs, businesses have closed, those in the private sector have endured financial hardship the entire year while mortgage payments, health care and other expenses continue unabated. Yet, some in the teachers union can't pass up an opportunity to feed with both hands at the public trough by wanting a pandemic bonus, something akin to "combat pay" when they haven't worked during most of the lockdown while still drawing full salary.
When classes do resume recompense is presumed due because of sheer will and courage in facing down potential COVID-carrying pupils. It is difficult to imagine teachers on the front lines fighting COVID-19 infection just like doctors, nurses, truck drivers, retail workers — all of whom probably work longer hours, under greater stress with no increase in pay in a tenuous job environment.
The comment that teachers are becoming "rattled" because they have to give up their "planning time" to fill in for colleagues is ... maybe just a little self-serving. All this while we learn there are "paraprofessionals" who apparently serve as assistant teachers so as to free up more "planning." How many hours in the day are necessary to prepare online video classes for children at any grade level when probably no other profession has as many paid holidays as the public school teacher?
The teaching profession is a noble calling but in my opinion, it's not the grueling, dangerous job that requires any extraordinary strength or courage during this pandemic and certainly does not require any financial reward at this time.
DAVID STUART
insurance analyst
Covington