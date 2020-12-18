The Electoral College met Dec. 14, voted and dutifully elected Joe Biden. As an American, I offer him my congratulations and support, even as I prepare to actively resist most of his stated policy goals. My confidence is bolstered by a likely Republican Senate, a conservative judiciary, and a very real chance to retake the House in 2022.
On election night, I congratulated President Donald Trump on an early lead. A few days later, when the AP called the race, I made it clear that the fight was not over and that legal options were available to the president. While the political pressure on the president to concede was always fair game, it was also necessary that he be afforded every legal right available, without obstruction, to challenge the election results and bring forth any evidence of fraud or malfeasance with merit enough to overturn them.
However, after many attempts, including in many states with Republican legislatures and governors, before many courts including some with Republican-appointed judges and justices, his lawyers have failed to do so. In the words of our own, recently reelected Republican U.S. Bill Cassidy, “President Trump’s legal team has not presented evidence of the massive fraud which would have had to be present to overturn the election. … The transition should begin for the sake of the country.”
On Dec. 5, I lost a hard-fought election for the Republican State Central Committee. It was humbling; failure always is, and should be. But when the final votes came in, the very first thing I did was reach out to my opponent — first privately, and then publicly — to offer my congratulations and support. That’s how it’s supposed to work.
In 2016, after President Trump was elected in perhaps the greatest upset in American political history, Hillary Clinton broke tradition by refusing to show her face on election night, forcing the president-elect to announce his victory without a public concession. I thought the behavior was shameful and embarrassing. Her supporters deserved better. Nevertheless, she publicly conceded the next day. She was late and the damage was done, but she did what was necessary, even amid cries of hacking and Russian interference that persist to this day.
Present circumstances are not the same — for reasons that are self-evident — but whatever differences existed have come out in the wash by now. The Electoral College has voted. Now, President Trump must do the right thing for the country. It does not befit him, the GOP or the office to echo Hillary Clinton’s election night vanity any more than he already has.
Donald Trump is our president. The president must congratulate the lawful victor. The president must facilitate the peaceful transition of power. The president must concede.
BOBBIE L. RAGSDALE
real estate developer and consultant
Metairie