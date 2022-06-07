Could someone please explain to me how passing a bill to ban cellphone use while driving could lead to racial profiling.
I truly don't understand this statement in the paper on May 29.
I don't care what race the person is who's drifting into my lane whilst on the phone. I just want them to put the danged phone down and pay more attention to driving, as that is the primary reason to get behind the wheel.
Also, how difficult would it be for law enforcement to pinpoint violators when, if you drive anywhere on any basis, you see people, everywhere, on the phone in their vehicles?
DARLENE GUICHARD
retired
LaPlace