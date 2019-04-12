I have been a practicing member of the same Christian faith for all of my 70 years.
But I take profound exception to Dan Fagan’s suggestion that the Bible be taught in public schools as literature. He neglects to mention the Quran, the Talmud or Buddhist scriptures.
The First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom informs the Supreme Court’s willingness to go out of its way to disallow any governmental function that smacks of a religious endorsement. Exactly which of the many versions of the Bible did Fagan have in mind?
While Fagan may see the Bible as literature, how does he propose to stop the tincture of a particular religious slant from seeping into his proposed Biblical study?
Fagan cited several polls as evidence of a public desire that the Bible be studied as literature. Since when are the tenets of the Bill of Rights made subject to current public opinion?
Instead of Fagan’s choice of the Bible for literary study, may I suggest he latch on to other great works such as the U.S. Constitution, the Federalist Papers, and the works of William Faulkner, Henry David Thoreau, John Steinbeck, Ernest Hemingway, Pearl S. Buck, Lillian Hellman, Edgar Allan Poe, Willa Cather, Mark Twain ...
Eric R. Bissel
attorney
Covington