I feel it necessary to voice my concern with the way in which the media covered the Derek Chauvin trial and the unfairness of the trial itself.
I make no brief for Chauvin. For what he did to George Floyd he deserves to be punished. Public outrage at Chauvin's reckless disregard for a Black man's life properly served to highlight the all too pervasive conduct of local law enforcement toward those of color. But that is not the point.
I have been a criminal defense attorney for over 50 years and have often been called upon to expose misconduct and perjury by police officers during the course of a criminal trial. But I have an abiding faith in our jury system and the belief that the person most in need of protection during a criminal trial is the accused, often an individual who has engaged in heinous conduct. Our Constitution reflects this belief.
How could defendant Chauvin have received a fair trial when the jury was not sequestered but permitted to go home each evening exposed to understandably biased media reporting as well as the conversations of family and friends? The judge admonishing jurors at the end of each court day not to read or watch the news is an unrealistic caveat given the circumstances and human nature.
Of what earthly relevance to Chauvin's guilt or innocence of the specific charges was the elicited testimony that George Floyd loved his mother, was a wonderful father and had a life full of potential? These are matters properly adducible at sentencing but not at the trial, where its introduction was an obvious effort to prejudice the jury by focusing its attention on the life of the victim and not on the defendant's conduct, which is what a criminal trial is all about.
Wall-to-wall television coverage of the trial and the media's daily obsession with it turned what should have been a solemn judicial proceeding into an unseemly public spectacle. The need for police reform is long overdue and hopefully will be accelerated by the public's reaction to the manner in which George Floyd died. But Chauvin’s trial and the media circus surrounding it did nothing but undermine the public's understanding of what is so precious about our system of criminal justice.
MIKE FAWER
attorney
New Orleans