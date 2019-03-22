Marisa Guillie, a teacher with John Curtis Christian School, instructs her ecoscience students as they watch the Army Corps of Engineers pull pins to open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway to deal with a rapidly rising Mississippi River in Norco, La. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The spillway reroutes water from the Mississippi into Lake Pontchartrain, where it then flows into Mississippi Sound and the Gulf of Mexico. The Army Corps of Engineers opened 28 bays of the spillway.