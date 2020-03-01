Try to imagine what would satisfy Democrats and the liberal left. First, elections must be changed from the electoral system, which makes it fair to all states, to a pure democracy: one person, one vote. A pure democracy — two wolves and a goat, voting on who gets eaten for lunch. Then we could expedite the change to socialism and finally communism.
Consequently, if Trump would win again, it will be an illegitimate election that must be overturned by either another impeachment attempt or another coup like what was tried after the first election. Hollywood stars will have to once again demand a new president or threaten to leave the country. College-age snowflakes will stomp and cry and have demonstrations in their safe rooms, while Antifa terrorists take to the streets with masks and clubs. CNN and MSNBC could do stories on these brave “patriots” and schoolchildren could be taught about their bravery.
What else would need to take place to appease leftists? We would need completely open borders where streams of countless immigrants could pour into our southern border. If there are terrorists among them, well, that’s just a price for being “inclusive.”
Next, we could pattern all big cities like San Francisco. Tent cities could be set up across the fruited plains. Universities could offer free of tuition modeled after public schools. The government would have to add to freebies of housing, food, cellphones and medical care, with cable TV, internet service and cars.
As part of the plan, all guns would have to be surrendered to the government and every city would have to become a sanctuary city where criminal illegal aliens could settle down and not be harassed by ICE. Jails should no longer be needed because after Trump gets thrown out of office and put in jail, everyone will get along.
Bernie Sanders could be put in charge of “re-education camps” to indoctrinate — I mean, enlighten — conservatives and libertarians on the beauties of socialism. Israel would have to be thrown to the wolves of the Middle East and Cuba and Venezuela could become our closest allies.
Bill and Hillary Clinton could be crowned king and queen because there would be no more need for elections. The Obamas could run the United Nations to make sure all the other nations got along with us. I offer this plan to Mike Bloomberg for $5 million. If he uses it, I’m sure he could win the Democratic nomination!
MIKE FUSELIER
educator
St. Martinville