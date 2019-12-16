The Port of New Orleans has decided that it has no responsibility to abide by the city’s zoning laws and can do whatever it wants to the riverfront property it owns. Armed with this belief, port officials have proceeded without a “conditional use” process — the due process that is called for — to allow a private firm to build a large docking station and gangway for a new tourist vessel at the prime site in Woldenberg Park, obstructing part of the park, blocking the river view, and without a doubt eventually causing untold unsightliness to deal with the ship’s refuse and provisioning. We consider this move on the Port’s part a terrible precedent that requires legal action by the mayor and City Council.
There is legal precedent to challenge the Port. The Supreme Court of Louisiana decided in 1994 that the Orleans Levee District was subject to the City’s zoning ordinances and could not build a marina on their property without the city’s approval (City of New Orleans vs. Board of Commissioners, 640 So.2d 237).
We understand that commerce has its rights. But so do citizens. Cities like New Orleans are reclaiming parts of their commercial waterfront to make livable, enjoyable, and beautiful public spaces. The city’s Master Plan not only calls for increased public access to the riverfront but no loss of public green space. The Dock’s move violates both objectives. (Specifically, Volume 2, Chapter 7, Section 5.A states a goal to “create parks and public spaces along the Mississippi River… and ensure access is kept open to general public and not dominated by specialized use facilities.”)
With these objectives in mind, we would expect the Dock Board to seek to communicate and compromise, rather than bully and bulldoze.
This is just one more unfortunate example of placing tourist interests above the interests of the people who live here. This attitude has to change.
Scott P. Howard
president, Parks For All
New Orleans