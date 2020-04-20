In the April 16 edition of The Advocate, there is a guest columnist, Jessica Baghian, who is the assistant state superintendent and chief policy officer in the Louisiana Department of Education.
Baghian states, "For me, as for so many parents, recent days have been a reminder of the herculean feats Louisiana child care centers perform daily." She writes, "For this reason, and now more than ever, we should thank our early educators through our words but, more importantly through our actions. The Louisiana Department of Education where I am an assistant superintendent, is doing just that.
"First childcare centers shouldn't have to choose between putting staff and kids at risk by staying open or going bankrupt by shutting down. To do our part, for children who attend through subsidy, we are paying providers based on enrollment, not attendance, to make them make closure decisions based on safety alone."
The last paragraph states, "And to the childcare directors and teachers: We see you. We appreciate you. We are here for you, and we aren't going anywhere."
As a licensed childcare center since 1989, we feel like an unwanted stepchild. The column excludes that centers not ordered to close by the governor's orders are essential providers. We remained open until our enrollment dwindled because of the stay-at-home order and only closed because it was the right thing to do.
We received no tuition payments from parents and continued to pay our employees. While we wait for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program funds to arrive it will only cover payroll costs, utilities and taxes. It would really be a boost to have our tuition also paid to us. How could centers possibly survive without payment from the Louisiana Department of Education for tuition lost?
We are licensed by LDOE and expect to be treated fairly. Can anybody out there help us and other centers like us?
JODY AYCOCK
childcare center owner
Lafayette