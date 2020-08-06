Why can't certain government and political leaders see that there are bad representatives in every walk of life.
Yes, there are bad policemen, but the majority are good. Regardless, they want to defund the police and abolish jobs of people who protect us and risk their lives on a daily basis.
There are bad doctors, thus the reason for medical malpractice. Do we defund the hospitals and abolish the doctors' privileges to take care of our medical needs?
There are bad ministers. Do we defund the churches and keep all pastors or clergymen from preaching?
There are bad government officials. Do we defund the government and abolish all governing bodies maintaining our laws and keeping our rights?
There are bad people in the judicial system. Do we defund the system, close the courthouses, and allow everyone to do all and everything they wish to do without punishment?
There are bad state and city politicians. Do we defund their campaigns and do away with all mayors, governors, councilmen, senators and congressmen?
Where does this end? Where is the common sense?
Whatever your career may be, do you want your bad apples to cause the abolishing of your industry?
NARLENE CAPRON
retired business owner
Baton Rouge