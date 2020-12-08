I am extremely disappointed with The Advocate's front page on Saturday morning. To run a headline about the murder rate in a typeface second only to going to war on Election Day is very suspect. Why would you choose this day to do that? It wasn't just putting your thumb on the scale, it was putting your foot on it!
I understand the rate of violent crime in our city is a huge concern but, I hardly think that going from 106 in 2017 to 108 this year warrants this sensationalist headline. It doesn't recognize that the murder rate was going down the last three years before the pandemic hit.
It's certainly your right as a local publication to support or oppose a candidate but this was not the way to do it respectfully.
PAUL DUFFY
self-employed
Baton Rouge