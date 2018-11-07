Trump
In a recent edition of the Advocate there was a headline that read “Fed-up Americans crave unity amid violence.”

We wonder why there is no unity. We complained about the grid lock. We complain about the partisanism. We see our leaders denigrate those across the isle.

We wonder how it came to be. It is us, my friends it is us.

In each election we vote for those who tell us up front that they are devoted conservatives or ardent liberals. They vow to not compromise their “values,” not compromise their standards. Then, when they get elected they do exactly that.

But our republic was founded on the idea that honorable representative of the people would come together to debate the issues of the day, cooperate and compromise for the common good. It is not possible for people of very strong and divergent philosophies to do that.

So what do we do. We begin to select candidates who are more centrist, more able to have open dialog with those with whom the disagree, more able cooperate and compromise.

Jacob Scardina

retired industrial worker

Baton Rouge

