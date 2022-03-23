I believe critical race theory needs to be taught in schools for knowledge and understanding of race, and what it actually is.
Conservatives have labeled it divisive, and have said that CRT is labeling all Whites as racist, believing that one race is better than another. This is a classic way for them to make everyone believe it is racist propaganda, and easily done, as African American history is not very pretty.
In fact, it’s among one of the hideous histories I know, and doesn’t paint any White people in the best of light. So, of course, they don’t want it taught in schools, because it would force America to see how America became America.
Anything that projects America in a bad light is intolerable and will not stand. With CRT there would be no way to control how America is perceived; therefore, CRT cannot stand. So instead of teaching true history, you suppress events and movements to give the history on your own terms and in your own illusion.
To me, suppression of truth is equivalent to an expression of falsehood. CRT is a way to teach African American history in the U.S. Are we not American? Do we not deserve our story told?
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw said, “It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced, the ways that racial inequality is facilitated and the ways that our history has created these inequalities that now can be almost effortlessly reproduced unless we attend to the existence of these inequalities.” Is this not the method of teaching history now?
“Preservation of one's own culture does not require contempt or disrespect for other cultures,” Caesar Chavez said.
OCTAVIUS ROBBINS
student
Baton Rouge