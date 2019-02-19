The picture of the LSU and U.S. Military Academy baseball players honoring our national colors in the Sunday, Feb. 17 edition of The Advocate was outstanding.
I appreciate that Coach Paul Mainieri teaches his players how to properly honor our flag during the playing of the national anthem, and he and his team make me proud during the event every game. I also applaud The Advocate for taking and publishing the picture.
Many of our military men and women are in harm’s way and serving under very challenging conditions. I hope that some of them have the opportunity to read The Advocate and see the picture. They will be appreciative.
JOHN GIPSON
U.S. Marine, retired
Baton Rouge