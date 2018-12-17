I would like to share my personal story about encountering the people from Vietnam who settled in New Orleans after the fall of Saigon.

In 1987, I was working at Oakwood Mall on the west bank as the marketing director. One of my main responsibilities was to create community events that would bring people to the mall. That spring, I got the idea to stage a mall event that would publicly honor all the valedictorians and salutatorians from all the junior high and senior high schools on the west bank, along with their families.

As I compiled the names ... wow... I tabulated that 80 percent of the names were Vietnamese. Wow ... that meant that in just 12 years, these immigrants who came to America under the worst of circumstances were now the highest-achieving students. Here I am 31 years later still saying "wow."

In 1994, I started working at LSU Medical School. I met several local researchers who came from Vietnam. One told me that she and her family lived in trees for six weeks to avoid the Viet Cong, until they found a way out of the jungle.

I am so impressed with the people of Vietnam. They work hard, study hard and live in peace. To me, they are the gold standard for being an American.

When I think of "peace on earth," I think of the people from Vietnam.

Judy LaBorde

LSU retiree

Metairie