We should thank Gov. John Bel Edwards for following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and saving lives in this state. He listened to Vice President Mike Pence and to the experts. He did not play politics with people’s lives.
There are outbreaks all over the country, but here in Louisiana we remain steady, and in some places numbers are going down.
Someone please tell me why with this good report the Louisiana Legislature wants to give the governor grief? Now they want to pass laws limiting his powers concerning the pandemic. They want to lift all restrictions after the president, Chris Christie, senators and countless aides have tested positive for COVID-19. They have all tested positive because they wouldn’t wear a mask and they wouldn’t social distance themselves.
They should stop the partisanship and put a mask over their big mouths. Until we have a vaccine, masks and social distancing are all we have.
SALLIE K. HOLLIS
retail sales
Pineville