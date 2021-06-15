When you have a serious problem, the first rule of thumb is to stop making it worse.
The parish of East Baton Rouge is allowing development within the existing flood plain in the Bayou Fountain and Bayou Manchac drainage basin. There is a city-parish ordinance that prohibits filling in the flood plain for development.
But there is a program that allows developers to purchase "off-set credits" that allow them to get around that ordinance and put 4 or 5 feet of fill on Burbank Drive. The result is rainfall water that runs off almost immediately, and these two bayous go up much more rapidly, and ultimately higher, than they did in previous years.
On May 18, Bayou Fountain at Bluebonnet got to 15.69 feet, even higher than the 15.23 feet it reached in the "100-year flood" of August 2016.
It does not take an engineer to understand this. Water flows downhill. If your next-door neighbors all add 4 feet of fill to their vacant lots, and then build houses, your own property will get flooded by this runoff.
The drainage basin and floodplain of Bayou Fountain is quite flat. There is no place in this flood plain that you can get fill-dirt to add to Burbank Drive. This is like building a swimming pool and claiming the excavated dirt for a credit.
Any digging of fill in this flood plain leaves a hole that fills up with water unless there are pumps that are installed to quickly remove the water after rains. But there are no such pumps installed in East Baton Rouge, so the net effect is a reduction in the capacity of the land to hold rainwater
Our local government is allowing this fill in the flood plain and it is making things worse.
CHARLES PERILLOUX
retired engineer
Baton Rouge