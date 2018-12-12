Dan Fagan's hypocrisy is grotesque. In criticizing Gov. John Bel Edwards' calling John Kennedy’s decision not to run for governor a means of “focusing the spotlight on himself,” Fagan ignores the entirety of his own 700-plus-word article criticizing Kennedy's drawn-out decision. Only five sentences before wagging his finger at Edwards does Fagan himself call Kennedy's tease at running a "look-at-me, notice-me, charade." Dan Fagan symbolizes the worst of what American politics has become — a zero-sum, zero-integrity game of thrones. Maybe Fagan needs to spend some time in his Bible. “Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?” (Matthew 7:3)
Gabe Bordenave
manager
New Orleans