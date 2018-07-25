My morning paper recently screamed: "Animals in agony ..."
Did your writer and editor really need to graphically depict that awful scene for your readers? Those enclosed animals died a gruesome death. We all understand that; no sensationalism was needed.
As a communicator, your story should have been about the sad loss, to both the community and the zoo workers, of those beautiful beloved animals. Even as a business entity you have the responsibility to promote peace, not suffering, in our world.
Norvel Benoit
self-employed
Destrehan