Kyle Burks, the Audubon Nature Institute Zoo's managing director, displays a picture at the zoo in New Orleans, La. Tuesday, July 17, 2018, where Valerio, the zoo's 160 pound 3-year-old jaguar, escaped through a stainless steel wire barrier in the roof of its enclosure before going onto kill nine animals in the zoo Saturday.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

My morning paper recently screamed: "Animals in agony ..."

Did your writer and editor really need to graphically depict that awful scene for your readers? Those enclosed animals died a gruesome death. We all understand that; no sensationalism was needed.

As a communicator, your story should have been about the sad loss, to both the community and the zoo workers, of those beautiful beloved animals. Even as a business entity you have the responsibility to promote peace, not suffering, in our world.

Norvel Benoit

self-employed

Destrehan

