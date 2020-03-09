Today there is a lack of civility in politics and a lack of courage in government fiscal management at all levels. We should take every opportunity to change both. I am a Republican complimenting our Democratic Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, on rare but appreciated fiscal management which took courage and common sense to address.
Our city police need raises. No one would dispute the importance of police protection or that law enforcement officers have a dangerous job for which they are underpaid. The usual approach would be to raise taxes. When there is a new priority, in business or our family, we can't raise revenue, so we find efficiencies to reduce spending and reset priorities to eliminate spending. Government finds it hard to ever do that for fear of making voters mad, so it falsely assumes there never are any change in priorities or efficiencies to be realized; everything always remains of importance and are always being well run. Therefore, they can only raise taxes. It's odd that the economics of families and business don't apply to government.
Well, the mayor, chief of police Murphy Paul, and the Baton Rouge Union of Police all working together found the courage to do just the opposite — find efficiencies and reset priorities, resulting in no need for additional taxes. According to a recent report in The Advocate, it is projected these initiatives could save $10 million a year which could be used for those needed raises. Folks, that should not go unnoticed or unappreciated. We should all recognize their fiscal management and courage, and urge them to press ahead to implement their planning. This is an example for all government to emulate as the first option all the time. Well done.
HENSON MOORE
former member, U.S. Congress
Baton Rouge