The unpaid federal employees are being held hostage by politicians bent on total victory over their adversaries. It is not right that these employees and their families should suffer because our pig-headed politicians will not seek a compromise solution and pass a budget bill. Who among the rest of us would be willing to defer our future paychecks indefinitely and continue to report to work each day, as many government employees are doing?
I do not trust Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, or Donald Trump. Neither party is being honest regarding the border wall fight.
Pelosi recently stated that building the wall is “immoral.” That implies to me that she will reject any and all border security plans that include any length of new wall construction. Schumer has stated that both Democrats and the president want stronger border security, but that Democrats sharply disagree about the most effective way to do it. If that is true, why does there not appear to be any dialogue regarding possibly more effective options?
McConnell is unwilling to let the Senate address and try to resolve this issue without Trump’s prior approval.
Trump routinely lies, or at best, tells partial truths. His biggest campaign pledge was that Mexico would willingly pay for the wall. Clearly that was a lie. On January 10, Trump stated that “they (Mexico) are paying for the wall in a great trade deal.” I’ve got news for you. Unless there is a clause in the new U.S./Mexico trade agreement that links the additional U.S. revenue from Mexico to the construction of the wall (which I doubt exists), then the trade agreement will generate the same amount of revenue for the U.S. whether or not the wall is built. Thus, U.S. citizens will indeed pay for the wall, not Mexico (another Trump lie).
Neither side has come forward with factual details on why the wall will or will not improve border security. I honestly do not know what to believe, since both sides lie and/or stretch the truth. I am convinced that a wall by itself will not work. Even with the wall that Trump wants to build, large amounts of illegal drugs will continue to come into our country. Terrorists will still have ways to enter. John Engelsman’s January 16 letter to the editor details why this is so. Entry by illegal immigrants, as defined by current federal law, would likely drop to a trickle. This is not a bad thing, as we do have laws that allow foreigners to enter our country by legal means, which I fully support.
The effective southern border security that most of us want will require some combination of walls, border agents, and technology. Some combinations of the three will almost certainly be more cost effective than others. Are the recommendations of ICE and border control agents that Trump refers to the most cost effective means of securing the southern border? I do not know. But I do know that Congress needs to step up to the plate and figure this out, by working together, and by compromise. This partisanship needs to end, as does the government shutdown.
Stephen Wegener
retired chemical engineer
Luling