Let's replay the New Orleans City Council hearing where dozens of short-term-rental lawbreakers testified about their lawbreaking and had the gall to ask for a validation of their violations. (And got it! I was there.)
Let's replay the fact that our city only made one or two STR platforms accountable, while all the others skated with no enforcement.
Let's replay the time when local working people could live and work in the city and contribute to our culture instead of feeding off it to give some tourists the "experience" of New Orleans — for a few days.
While we are at it, replay and remind me what is a "motel"? A "hotel"?
The STR supporters, clothing themselves in Orwellian names like the "Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity," want only to enrich themselves at the public's expense. The fines for violations are a joke — even if they get caught — and they know it. They are happy to kill the "goose that laid the golden egg" — as long as they get to feather their nests first.
MARK M. GONZALEZ
attorney
New Orleans