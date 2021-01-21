Maybe there will be a silver lining to Donald Trump’s presidency, that members of both parties will not only have seen what to do as a president, but also how not to behave as a president.
Trump understood that allowing foreign countries to undercut our economy was not in the best interest of America. Trump stood up to China, Mexico and Canada to get our economy going again. He pressured Saudi Arabia to give women more freedom. He broke a bad agreement that we had with the nation of Iran. He stood up to NATO to get them to pay their fair share of military expenses.
He stood up to U.S. corporations that would not build factories in the U.S. and led them to open plants here. Trump for all his numerous personality faults did ignite the economy of the U.S. until the pandemic struck. He also tried to keep his campaign promise of getting us out of armed conflicts around the world. The vast majority of the 74 million votes that Trump received were not voted in his favor because of his behavior, but for his achievements in the office.
On the other hand, the Republican Party should understand from the election that “all life matters” is not just a slogan, it is a constitutional right of free people. The days of claiming you are a superior race or superior religion or superior whatever is un-American.
It seems the Founding Fathers realized that “all men are created equal.” The authors of the Constitution recognized that we do not want to make one way of living as the gold standard for everyone.
All Life Matters should be known as the cornerstone of our republic. It is the essence of what our Founding Fathers used to write the Bill of Rights. It gives us a constitutional right to freely choose our own lifestyles.
If only more far-right Republicans understood this principle, they would have a better chance at winning elections. Trump’s personality defects were what caused him to lose the election.
JOHN H. WORMSER
writer
New Iberia