Since raising my hand and taking an oath at age 17 to join the Louisiana Air National Guard, over half of my life has been in public service. I served six years in the LAANG and have been protecting and promoting public health as an investigator for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 1998. My sacrifices and dedication led to an honorable discharge as an E-5 staff sergeant as well as being selected as the lone Biologics national expert for all of the FDA.

In my 20-plus years of service for the FDA, my family and I have endured multiple government shutdowns. This one certainly has a different feel and tone compared to the previous lapse in appropriations. I can only assume that members of Congress have heard the same words that are being said by the general populace to describe this current situation that I have: absurd, disgusting, ridiculous, heart-breaking, abomination, etc.

I was initially furloughed without pay without the expectation to work. Effective this week, I’ve been “recalled to excepted status,” which is government-ese for having to work for an IOU. Just the idea itself of working for an IOU is something that meets the adjectives, plus some, that I list above, regardless of the employer being private industry or government. To help make ends meet, I began driving for shared ride services. I'm a 20-plus-year federal employee who essentially must work a part-time job just to pay the mortgage. Chew on that for a bit. Now that I’m “excepted,” I won’t be able to drive as many hours for the shared ride services, yet I’m still not receiving a paycheck from the FDA. I’ve had to swallow my pride and inform creditors that I might not be able to pay them for the foreseeable future. This is the doing of members of Congress.

USDA says Farm Service offices will open for 3 days amid shutdown for loan services The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will reopen 17 Farm Service Agency offices in the coming days so workers can provide limited servic…

This can easily be summarized as such: I’m having to work and do my job without knowing when I’ll get paid for it. One of the duties of a member of Congress is to develop and pass a national budget, funding the many critical federal agencies such as the FDA. They're not doing their job, yet they can still get paid. Spin it however you like. In the end, they can still get their paycheck. I can't. I realize that they more than likely have never lived paycheck to paycheck, therefore they can’t relate. I’m lucky enough to no longer be in that category either, but soon it will be two paychecks that I don’t receive.

I’m not going to get into the politics of the reasons for the shutdown. I’m a proud moderate registered Independent. I can tell Louisiana members of Congress that they won’t be receiving my vote next time around, and frankly, hope that citizens wake up and have the same notion. In what other situations can people continue to get the same job, yet they don’t even perform the job? This is past a border wall or immigration enhancements or whatever their “side” chooses to call it. They're now directly affecting the livelihood of 800,000-plus United States citizens. What a great civics lesson for our future generations.

They should do their damn jobs.

Kip J. Hanks

federal investigator

New Orleans