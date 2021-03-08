One of our team members, a nurse, recently shared a story with me about how she was helping her kids stay on track while they were learning virtually at home during school closure. As I listened, I was humbled. Here is a person who I know has been working grueling hours for nearly a year, nonstop, to care for patients through the COVID-19 pandemic. And when she finally went home, she had to face the pandemic there, too.
This nurse’s experience is similar to those of tens of thousands of health care professionals and other first responders across our state. This week marks one year since COVID-19 was reported in Louisiana and our lives were forever changed. It has been a year of unbelievable sacrifice and dedication.
While health care professionals’ service has been extraordinary, many others also stand out for theirs. Teachers, law enforcement, first- responders, grocery store and food service workers, delivery people and so many others have continued playing their vital roles in extremely difficult circumstances.
Sadly, many people lost their jobs. Businesses have closed. Grandparents have been separated from grandkids. Virtually everyone has felt a certain loss as special occasions have been canceled or altered to prevent the spread of the virus.
The greatest tragedy of all is the catastrophic, heartbreaking loss of life — over half a million people, nearly 10,000 of whom are fellow Louisianans. While numbers this large can seem abstract, they are very real. Every single one represents a life taken too soon, a family devastated, and a community diminished.
Faced with this profound loss, we cannot go numb or shield our eyes. Each of us has a personal responsibility to bear witness to the tragic human toll of this deadly virus and to commit to doing all we can to end it, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible. The only path out of this pandemic is widespread vaccination.
I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead a dedicated team of physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals who have been undeterred since day one, going above and beyond in the face of unprecedented challenges. For them, health care is a calling, not a career.
Many have stepped into the roles of family members who could not be present, comforting patients and holding their hands during their final moments. That’s an emotional strain and deep grief they carry every day. In spite of it, they’re still giving us their all.
Fortitude and compassion got us through the darkest days of the last year. And while these herculean efforts come with physical and emotional exhaustion, seeing a patient reunite with family, and delivering hope for a return to normal by vaccinating our community members makes all those sacrifices and long days worthwhile.
WARNER THOMAS
president, Ochsner Health
New Orleans