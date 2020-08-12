It is hard, no impossible, at this point, to imagine anyone voting for Donald Trump. I look at it this way, “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.” I give all a right to have their own opinions. I consider it my patriotic and Christian duty to speak my truth.
We have a pandemic inadequately addressed, resulting in many preventable deaths, a horrid state of racial injustices and a seriously faltering economy.
A couple of quotes come to mind. Abraham Lincoln has said, “To sin by silence when they should protest, makes cowards of men.” If not for protests, neither women nor Blacks would vote. Per Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good men to do nothing.”
Another appropriate quote by Dave Fawbert is, “There is no doubt: Donald Trump is box office. Mind you, so was Hitler.”
I see our country moving in the direction of totalitarianism, giving autocratic control to Trump. A president who does not comprehend that testing does not create cases is troublesome. Trump’s thinking is irrational.
What has happened to mail delivery with Trump’s appointment of Louis DeJoy as postmaster general? DeJoy, a major donor to Trump and the Republican Party, is the first postmaster general in nearly two decades who is not a career postal employee. That one is pretty easy to figure out.
I have read the United States of America cannot console itself by thinking once Trump is removed, we will be able to become again a true leader in the world. By electing Trump, the U.S. has lost respect, trust and credibility. It will take some time before the U.S. can regain its once-admired role in the world.
CAROL POOLEY
retired social worker
Donaldsonville