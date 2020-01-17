In response to Barry Erwin's contention that Louisiana schools have been better under John White, I respectfully disagree.
Charter schools in New Orleans have been an abysmal joke. My tax dollars underwrite these schools and my child gains no benefit. This seems very much like taxation without representation, which was the basis for our country.
The next superintendent must have curriculum and instruction experience, not political ties to BESE members. An educator allows things to improve. A political appointee stalls progress.
If the public was more aware that most campaign contributions for BESE members came from out-of-state real estate investors, perhaps their time within this body would be shortened.
For 15 straight days this summer, difficulties in charter schools was front page news in this paper. There is a better, more logical and vigorous path for every student in Louisiana. Don't look to this body to ensure it comes forth.
DAVID CRY
CEO
Slidell