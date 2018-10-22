White Targeting
Advocate photo by Hilary Scheinuk -- LSU's Devin White goes in for a tackle of Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald. White was called for targeting and ejected. 

James Carville's letter to the editor is an insult to the LSU football team and to LSU fans everywhere.

Devin White is a great player, but he made a mistake born of aggression and not malice. Targeting was universally called by refs on the field and in the booth.

One player can't beat Alabama. It takes a team effort, and that defines these LSU gladiators. I predict these men will rise to the occasion and win. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, "This will be their finest hour!"

Two things are certain: (1) LSU football will give it their all, and (2) James Carville should quit whining. That's not the LSU way.

Lee Mikell

LSU graduate, fundraiser

Charleston, South Carolina

