James Carville's letter to the editor is an insult to the LSU football team and to LSU fans everywhere.

Devin White is a great player, but he made a mistake born of aggression and not malice. Targeting was universally called by refs on the field and in the booth.

James Carville: LSU targeting call could 'forever cement the SEC's love affair with Alabama' As much as I try and forget 2016 for a number of reasons, today, a light bulb went off in my bald head. Let’s go back to 2016, after Hurricane…

One player can't beat Alabama. It takes a team effort, and that defines these LSU gladiators. I predict these men will rise to the occasion and win. To paraphrase Winston Churchill, "This will be their finest hour!"

Two things are certain: (1) LSU football will give it their all, and (2) James Carville should quit whining. That's not the LSU way.

Lee Mikell

LSU graduate, fundraiser

Charleston, South Carolina

