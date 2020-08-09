Columnist Garey Forster’s notion on July 31 that less government intervention is what we need in the midst of a public health crisis is a bit disingenuous. He argues that it is businesses that make things happen and that pay the taxes that make government work — unless, as he does not observe — those businesses can figure out how to avoid taxes, thanks to skillful legal counsel and well-paid lobbyists.
But businesses depend on healthy workers, and in this particular health crisis many “healthy people” are actually disease-spreaders, who often and unknowingly sicken other workers. One would think that even businesses would appreciate this basic fact and want somebody (other businesses? the government? individuals?) to coordinate actions that might control this pandemic effectively, so that businesses can get back to making all of that tax money for the rest of us.
Forster seems to think that it is a better plan just to let all of us free, responsible Americans who need to feed our families go to work. If we get sick, that will be our choice — to work a low-paying job without health insurance, paid sick leave or child care, because what choice do we have in a service-dependent economy intended to maximize business profits?
And if we infect others, like our parents or friends with diabetes or heart problems, well, maybe they got old, or they freely developed those underlying conditions and probably deserve what they get.
The governor and the mayor have hardly been “quick to close businesses.” They almost waited too long, until finally health professionals (many of whom are, in fact, government employees) persuaded them that the pandemic could only be controlled by keeping people at home — and not allowing employers simply to demand that their workers stay on their jobs, whatever their personal risk. Of course, it’s also true that many employers were more than happy to have such “government intervention,” since it allowed them to preserve their most valuable asset, good workers.
That “government intervention” on behalf of the health and safety of human beings is misguided is a notion that only works if human beings have only one purpose: supporting an economy. I’m sure that even Forster has religious and personal values that belie such a materialist view. Perhaps he could apply them in his privileged role as talk show host.
BARBARA C. EWELL
former professor
New Orleans