Tulane University President Michael Fitts may claim that reopening university campuses is “key to our continued recovery from COVID’s health and economic threat,” but in doing so, his administration disregards the Tulane community’s well-being. In his recent op-ed co-authored with LSU’s Interim President Tom Galligan, Fitts makes the case for reopening Tulane’s campuses in the fall, insisting that “the safety and well-being of our campus communities remains our highest priority.”
Public health experts warn that college dormitories and communal areas are high-risk environments for the spread of COVID-19. Dining halls and libraries are not designed to accommodate social distancing. University staff will have to commute to work, many using New Orleans’ public transportation to do so. If reopening Tulane will inevitably require students, staff, and faculty to take on enormous personal risk, how is their safety being treated as the highest priority?
It’s not. The remainder of Fitts’ and Galligan’s article appeals to economic motivations for reopening. They state that “often, universities are urged to ‘be more businesslike’ in our operations. This pandemic has clearly shown that we are every bit as adaptable and nimble as businesses — if not more so.”
But universities are not businesses. Regardless of whether the institution is public or private, the core mission of the university is to create and disseminate knowledge to the public for the public good. Knowledge produced at universities includes virus vaccines, economic models and analyses of how public health and economic interests intersect.
On the same day the piece was published, the Tulane administration also announced that it has cut its summer merit fellowship program for graduate student researchers, which annually costs the university a maximum of $250,000. In the email informing them that this summer funding had been cut, university deans encouraged graduate students to file for federal unemployment. Tulane received $5.5 million from the CARES Act this year and has an endowment of almost $1.5 billion, so why are they burdening taxpayers and the strained US federal government with supporting members of the Tulane community? Business sense is not carte blanche for a university to abandon its core mission and social responsibilities. Plenty of businesses locally and nationally have found creative ways to both cover costs and take care of their community.
Tulane’s graduate student workers who are now applying for federal unemployment demand answers. How will the Tulane administration maintain its pledge to support graduate students and their research? Moving forward, how will Tulane’s actions prioritize the safety and well-being of its students, student workers, faculty and staff?
SARAH MELLMAN
Ph.D. student and member of Solidarity Tulane
New Orleans