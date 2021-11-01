Ron Faucheux's excellent article on polls and President Joe Biden in your Oct. 26 edition overlooked several hidden factors.
Many people refuse to participate in polls for various reasons. Some, having seen the interference of the FBI and the IRS in recent elections, don't want their names to be associated with causes other than that of the current administration.
No one wants to be a target of "Big Brother." Others lie to the poll takers for the same reason.
The point is that the information captured on polls is often incorrect or incomplete.
In one recent election, the poll taken of voters after they left the voting booth wildly misrepresented the actual voting results because voters lied to the pollsters as to how they voted.
Polls may (or may not) indicate general trends as to the mood of the country at the time the poll was taken. Don't count on them to give definitive results on upcoming elections, though, especially this far ahead of the actual vote.
RICK ELLIS
retired military officer
New Orleans