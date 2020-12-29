In reference to Jarvis Deberry's Dec. 17 commentary in this newspaper, "It's the Jeff School Board vs. everybody with sense," the most outstanding statements in his commentary are: “School officials and school boards stopped aspiring to wisdom a generation or so ago. The new norm is an unyielding dedication to rules ...."
What happened to children and students first? What happened to love, empathy, compassion, humbleness, understanding, fairness and sensibility? What happened to working in the best interest of the students? What happened to doing the right thing?
What more could these two students, Ka'Mauri Harrison and Tomie Brown, have done? They both are reportedly good students, academically and behaviorally. They both admitted to the offense and both apologized for breaking the rule: possession of a weapon at school (on campus), although in both cases the handling of a BB gun actually happened in their homes as seen during a virtual instruction session mandated as an alternative to actually attending school.
Furthermore, it would be a stretch to classify a BB gun an assault weapon. There were no threats made and there was no malicious intent in their actions of handling the guns. It was simply an innocent mistake on both students' parts and they both owned up to it, the innocents of youth.
Adults, those with authority and power (teachers, administrators, school board members), make mistakes also, especially with the challenges presented in this unprecedented, uncharted territory of widespread virtual learning in this world of COVID-19. The Jefferson Parish School Board and administration should step up, stand up and follow the example of their young charges and humbly own up to their mistake of unfairly administering an over-the top three day suspension for two similar innocent acts that caused harm to no one.
Consider the impact that this experience is having on Ka'Mauri and Tomie and their families. And what impact will it have on them in the future? Nine-year-old elementary students should be in school (or virtually learning), not at the state Legislature or in the courtroom.
The Jefferson Parish School Board and administration should revisit both cases, expunge the three-day suspensions, issue a reprimand and warning for the violation of the rule and apologize to the students and parents. It's just the right thing to do.
GLENN MITCHELL
retired educator
Gretna