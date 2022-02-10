Have you ever seen the look on a teacher’s face when given funds for an innovative and needed project for the classroom? It’s like he/she won the lottery! That’s how excited the teachers are when the West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence presents its annual grants to teachers.
Over the past 20 years, the foundation has presented almost $500,000 in grants to help West Baton Rouge kids learn and grow. They have been used for a wide variety of projects and equipment.
As WBR School Superintendent Wes Watts said, “Accountability systems have put so much pressure on teachers. These grants give them the opportunity to teach for the joy of it and help make learning come to life for kids.”
The grants are given for a wide variety of innovative and hands-on projects and equipment needs for these projects. They have been invaluable to teachers, providing technology equipment, science project and math engagement tools, leadership lessons, reading software, vocabulary and literacy boosters, music equipment and much more.
For the past 20 years, the support and involvement of parish businesses and volunteers with the foundation have been critical to its operation. Teachers in West Baton Rouge have come to depend on this program to fund innovative and creative grant projects for their classrooms.
The grants have had a huge impact on students, teachers and schools. We have seen, too many times to count, that the grants spark learning and provide students with curiosity and confidence in their abilities.
LYNN ROBERTSON
West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence
Port Allen