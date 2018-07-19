When I was a much younger man, the golden rule that lived in the heart of our nation was “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” However, it seems as if that rule has changed to: whoever has the gold makes the rules.
I can’t help but reflect on the countless thousands of brave young men who either volunteered or were drafted to protect and defend this great nation and yet there were others who are instead drafted in the NFL beginning the process of becoming millionaires.
These same ballplayers insist and demand their right to protest the injustice in our country. If they had any insight on the courage, dedication and determination of so many giving up limbs and life just to keep us free, I wonder if they would have taken the position of kneeling at the national anthem.
I would think that most of America holds the American flag as sacred because of the cost we had to pay for fly it. No one has the right to do wrong and collective wrongs don’t make a singular right but rather puts a solemn obligation on all of us to act righteously and in charity to guarantee the preservation of our freedom.
Let us realize that as long as God gives mankind free will, seldom will you find justice on earth, but rather much hatred, prejudice, jealously and selfishness. Even in heaven you don’t find justice because the Bible says all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God — but a humble and contrite heart I will not spurn.
It is God’s mercy that we are asked to emulate and for the sake of so many thousands of fans who idolize these football players, let them give a good example of leadership in positive directions that bond our nation in solidarity and peace.
And as far as patriotism, let some of these football players come and sit with me on the front porch and look up at the night sky and see our giant “Old Glory” fluttering in the breeze as shone up by two huge lights and reconsider taking a knee. Our American flag — may it forever fly.
Donald Meyers
disabled veteran, Louisiana War Veterans Home
Jackson