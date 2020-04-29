Louisiana’s enduring mass incarceration problem has wreaked havoc on this beautiful state, costing enormous sums without making us safer. Socially it has devastated communities and families, sowing distrust in our institutions. Now that COVID-19 has blown a hole in the state budget, we cannot afford, not now and not in the foreseeable future, to continue this path.
Since this crisis began, multiple, reasonable solutions to reduce the overcrowded conditions in our jails and prisons have been put forth by groups seeking to prevent a catastrophic loss of life and protect public health. Thousands of people in our prisons are elderly with underlying health problems. The virus has breached the institutions, recently taking the life of a warden, medical director, and several prisoners. It has just begun to burn through on the inside. Prisons and jails by their physical constraints alone will fuel the fire. There is no social distancing.
Solutions put forth have been inadequate. The “brightest” idea is the creation of a six-member panel (requiring five positive votes) to screen 1,100 prisoners convicted of nonviolent crimes, and already scheduled to release within six months. This is taking too much time and producing too few results. Releasing these men and women now, without the bureaucracy, is a start. If our elected district attorneys are concerned about who is being released, then maybe they should assume responsibility for the prosecution (plea deals) of these nonviolent prisoners.
There are also more than 200 clemency recommendations sent to the governor by the Board of Pardons and Parole after a rigorous vetting process. Most are for elderly men and women incarcerated for decades. Signing these recommendations would release some immediately and make others parole eligible, a process that could be expedited under the emergency powers of the governor. The same for other parole-eligible prisoners.
This paper has printed, and our elected officials should know, the data and facts that came out of the 2017 reform efforts. Unfortunately, for political reasons not based on the data or facts, many of the most viable reform proposals were rebuffed.
The cost of incarceration is a burden we cannot maintain. With the added cost of treating COVID-19 as it spreads throughout our jails and prisons, is unsustainable. Other issues like testing those who are released, or if they need to be quarantined to ensure we aren't spreading this disease, are questions that should have been addressed weeks ago. It's time we demand responsible solutions addressing Louisiana’s incarceration problem now. The current offering is simply unacceptable.
C. GERON HARGON
retired businessman
New Orleans