Currently there are over 20 million AR-15s in circulation in the U.S.
We have allowed politicians to pass laws that have resulted in our communities being flooded with military-style weapons that, as recent events indicate, turn schools and grocery stores into killing fields. This is not normal nor is it acceptable.
A reminder to the thoughts and prayers crowd: “Prayer without action is no prayer at all. You have to do your work as if everything depends on you. Then leave the rest to God.” — Mother Teresa.
PHILIP FRADY
retired professor, consultant
New Orleans